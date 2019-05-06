It's A Boy! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Welcome First Child!
Earlier this morning, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, went into labor, with her husband Prince Harry by her side.
Now, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the birth of their first child, a healthy baby boy!
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Prince Harry says "I'm over the moon" in announcing the birth of his son and first child. https://t.co/7jeVnhKEwK pic.twitter.com/jzWDglmnB9— ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2019
The newborn is now seventh in line for the crown, and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.
Via Fox News