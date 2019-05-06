It's A Boy! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Welcome First Child!

Earlier this morning, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, went into labor, with her husband Prince Harry by her side.

Now, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the birth of their first child, a healthy baby boy!

Prince Harry says "I'm over the moon" in announcing the birth of his son and first child. https://t.co/7jeVnhKEwK pic.twitter.com/jzWDglmnB9 — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2019

The newborn is now seventh in line for the crown, and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

