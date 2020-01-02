Italian Baker Goes Viral For Creative Pizza Art Using Toppings

Pizza is often described by those most passionate about the Italian classic as a work of art. This could be due to the beloved combo of bread, sauce, cheese and toppings, or it could be because they’ve been to D. Palmieri’s Bakery in Rhode Island. At this pizza shop, Eric Palmieri has become a hit thanks to his pizzas turned into art.

Eric Palmieri is a fifth generation Italian baker, and while making pizza is in his blood, he has found a way to stand out within his family. Palmieri has gone viral thanks to his pizza art. The pizza maker first started his craft with an American flag pizza in 2016, and since then has made pizza art of anything from Scooby Doo to Baby Yoda.

“Seeing the response to my work and the reactions from customers and fans on social media is incredibly rewarding and humbling, especially when it comes to the parents who pick up a pizza for their kid's birthday party,” said Palmieri, who is a father of two. These creative pizzas take anywhere from one to three hours to make, excluding baking time. Maybe one day, his viral fame could lead to pizza art spreading across the country.

Via Fox News