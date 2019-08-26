It’s So Hot In North Texas, Restaurant Ceiling Fans Are Melting

August 26, 2019
JT
JT
Ceiling Fan, Electric Fan, Restaurant

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

It is so August right now, y’all.

The heat is unbearable, and though there is some hope in sight in the form of a cold front and maybe some rain, the Heat Index will once again be popping, today.

We’re looking at a heat index of 110 this afternoon.

 

Even our local restaurants are starting to fall apart in the heat.

A reddit user posted this photo, taken at Wild Turkey in Dallas off of 35 and Walnut Hill, which shows the bar’s ceiling fans completely melted.

Fall can’t get here fast enough!

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
summer
Sun
Heat
Hot
Temperature
Wild Turkey
weather
Heat Index
melting
Ceiling Fan
Restaurants

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes