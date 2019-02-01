It’s dangerously cold up in the Midwest.

It’s so cold, Hell has frozen over. And we’re not joking.

Well, kind of not joking.

The town of Hell, Michigan has almost completely shut down due to the blistering cold. Businesses have closed, schools have been canceled, and few people are brave enough to go outside and venture the depths of Hell.

It’s -14 right now in Hell, Michigan- yep, Hell Froze Over pic.twitter.com/4z5sKtSFaS — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) January 31, 2019

Hell is located about 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor. Who knew?

"Hell" has frozen over! The tiny town of Hell, Michigan, hit -15 degrees and isn't expected to thaw out any time soon. pic.twitter.com/CfSSDFr57t — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2019

Via KTIV