It’s So Cold, Hell Has Frozen Over

February 1, 2019
Frozen Trees, Small River
It’s dangerously cold up in the Midwest.

It’s so cold, Hell has frozen over.  And we’re not joking.

Well, kind of not joking. 

The town of Hell, Michigan has almost completely shut down due to the blistering cold.  Businesses have closed, schools have been canceled, and few people are brave enough to go outside and venture the depths of Hell.

Hell is located about 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor.  Who knew?

