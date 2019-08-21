It Is Official Dallas Welcomes Uber Hub To The City

The city of Dallas has some very exciting new! It is confirmed that Uber the transportation company has secured a new hub and office space in the heart of Deep Ellum. This gives the city of Dallas an advancement to as many as 3,000 new jobs with a $400 Million annual payroll.

It’s official: 3,000 new jobs & more than $75 million in capital investment are coming to @CityofDallas. We are excited to welcome @Uber to our city. Dallas is a vibrant, diverse & innovative city. I’m certain Uber and its employees will flourish here. -- https://t.co/Lf23f6Us2K — Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) August 20, 2019

The Uber office will be located in the new development area off Pacific Avenue. The Lizard Lounge along with 5 other surrounding buildings will be future units to the Uber offices. Uber is said to occupy a 23-story office tower in the eight-acre development area.

We go inside The Epic high rise in Deep Ellum to meet the CEO of Westdale, developer of Uber’s Dallas office. He says other firms may follow with land for more bldgs! And we hear from neighbors concerned about 3,000 high pay tech workers moving in. 6pm! NBC5. @NBCDFW #NBCDFWNow pic.twitter.com/l9mSCEDRYQ — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) August 21, 2019

Attorney Jim DePetris believes “the company will start moving people from Austin and California to the Dallas location and hire people from the Dallas area as well.” Uber is projecting to bring around 700 employees by July 2020.

Dallas will be moving forward with the innovations and looks forward for the fast changes in the area during the next few years.

Uber will set up a major hub in downtown Dallas.



Uber is confident it can create 3,000 jobs & pay at least an average annual salary of $100,000.



Cha-ching!!!#txlegehttps://t.co/BEbiIkcYrf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 21, 2019

Source Via: NBC DFW



