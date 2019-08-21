It Is Official Dallas Welcomes Uber Hub To The City

Uber hub brings over 3,000 jobs and millions in capital

August 21, 2019
JT
JT
Uber Office

Credit: Imagn/© Anthony Behar

The city of Dallas has some very exciting new!  It is confirmed that Uber the transportation company has secured a new hub and office space in the heart of Deep Ellum.  This gives the city of Dallas an advancement to as many as 3,000 new jobs with a $400 Million annual payroll.

The Uber office will be located in the new development area off Pacific Avenue. The Lizard Lounge along with 5 other surrounding buildings will be future units to the Uber offices.   Uber is said to occupy a 23-story office tower in the eight-acre development area.

Attorney Jim DePetris believes “the company will start moving people from Austin and California to the Dallas location and hire people from the Dallas area as well.”   Uber is projecting to bring around 700 employees by July 2020.

Dallas will be moving forward with the innovations and looks forward for the fast changes in the area during the next few years.  

Source Via: NBC DFW


Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

