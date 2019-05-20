It Happened Again! Rogue Water Bottle Appears During Pivotal "Game Of Thrones" Scene

May 20, 2019
JT
JT
Iron Throne, Replica, Swords, Close Up, Full Size, Knight School of Welding, 2019

(Photo by Alton Strupp/Courier Journal)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

It was just a few short weeks ago when Game of Thrones had the entire world talking because someone accidentally left a coffee cup on a table in the middle of a scene.

Well, during last night's series finale, it happened again!

During an incredibly pivotal and tense scene in the episode, fans were quick to spot a modern plastic water bottle tucked behind the leg of Samwell Tarly, and again behind the leg of Ser Davos.

HBO wound up digitally removing the coffee cup from appearing in the episode.  Chances are they'll probably do the same with the water bottle.

And that's definitely the biggest story from the series finale!

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
HBO
Water Bottle
Plastic
Mistake
TV
Television
Blooper
Video

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes