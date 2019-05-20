It Happened Again! Rogue Water Bottle Appears During Pivotal "Game Of Thrones" Scene

It was just a few short weeks ago when Game of Thrones had the entire world talking because someone accidentally left a coffee cup on a table in the middle of a scene.

Well, during last night's series finale, it happened again!

During an incredibly pivotal and tense scene in the episode, fans were quick to spot a modern plastic water bottle tucked behind the leg of Samwell Tarly, and again behind the leg of Ser Davos.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN ---- First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα--||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

#GameOfThrones Who do you think this plastic bottle belong to ? pic.twitter.com/X1mBiU0nFi — Faisal Al Shahrani (@shahfm04) May 20, 2019

HBO wound up digitally removing the coffee cup from appearing in the episode. Chances are they'll probably do the same with the water bottle.

And that's definitely the biggest story from the series finale!

Via WFAA