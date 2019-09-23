The IT Frappuccino Has Returned To The Starbucks Secret Menu

The Starbucks secret menu is full of delicious morning to start the morning off right with. Now, a fan favorite from two years ago has reemerged just in time for Halloween. The IT Frappuccino is back to celebrate the second installment of the horror movie. While the drink can’t be ordered by name, it still is being customized by fans around the country.

The IT Frappuccino first made an appearance on the secret menu back in 2017, when the first part of the IT series was released. Now that part two is out, fans are back at Starbucks making the custom order. While one can’t walk up and order the drink by name, since it’s not on the official menu, and employees aren’t trained to make it, fans have to make a custom order to get the special pennywise drink.

YALL HAVE TO GO TRY THE NEW "IT" FRAPPUCCCINO!! It's so goood, it taste like strawberry shortcake -- pic.twitter.com/K1zsd16IBt — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) October 19, 2017

All customers have to do is order a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino, and ask for Strawberry Puree on top. The drink is simple and delicious and perfect for any Pennywise fans. Plenty of fans have already made their way back to Starbucks for the custom IT drink. Starbucks may not be putting this on the menu, but the internet won’t let this incredible drink go away.

Via Bustle