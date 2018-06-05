Isolated Eddie Vedder Vocals Show Off How Powerful His Voice Is (Video)

We listen to our favorite artists and bands everyday, and somehow it's really easy to forget how incredibly talented they are.

Case in point, Eddie Vedder. He's got such a unique voice, and a few videos that have recently surfaced prove just that. Someone isolated the vocals from thee Pearl Jam songs, "Alive," "Black," and "Porch," and they truly show off the full range of Vedder's talent. As the decades have passed, Vedder has swayed more into softer Americana. Though he can still belt it when needed, these videos are taken from the height of Grunge and Pearl Jam's heyday.

Video of Pearl Jam - Alive (vocals only!) VIDEO

Video of Pearl Jam - Black (vocals only) +

Video of Pearl Jam - Porch (vocals only)

We've seriously got chills!

Via Open Culture