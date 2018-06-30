Irving, Texas To Fly 40,000 Flags On 4th Of July: In Every Home & Business

A city in our own neck of the woods in DFW is making national news!

For the 4th of July, the city of Irving will display 40,000 American flags: enough to be in front of every home, business and place of worship. Around 300 volunteers from The Great Flag Caper are making the huge task possible: they'll be taking the streets this weekend to make sure everyone in town gets one.

If there was an award for most patriotic city in DFW, Irving would win it!

Source: Fox News

