The Internet Is Obsessed With Katelyn Ohashi's Incredible Gymnastics Routine

You may not recognize Katelyn Ohashi by name, but by now, you've certainly seen her at work.

The 21-year-old freshman has captured the attention of the world with her absolutely incredible gymnastics routine at Under Armour's 2019 Collegiate Challenge this past Saturday. The UCLA athlete has not only been praised for the complexity of her routine, but the absolute sheer joy and exuberance she displays while performing.

It truly is a sight to behold, and is well-deserved of the Perfect 10 she scored at the conclusion.

A -- isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. -- pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

The internet has become smitten with Ohashi's performance but more importantly, her attitude during the routine, and she has people absolutely amazed and confused how she pulled everything off.

I would tear every ligament I didn’t know I even had — Ⓜ️cChicken (@CodyMcChicken_) January 13, 2019

i'm pretty sure i tore something *watching* o_O — Dave Cochran (@Dave_Cochran) January 13, 2019

Ohashi is the reigning NCAA co-champion in floor exercises. She was an Olympic hopeful until she suffered a horrific back and shoulder injury. She decided to compete on the college level because of her injuries.

Via CNN