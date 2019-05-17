Internet Legend Grumpy Cat Dies At The Age Of 7

One of the internet's most beloved animals passed away earlier this week.

Tardar Sauce, famously known as Grumpy Cat, passed away earlier this week due to a urinary tract infection. She was just 7-years-old.

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

Despite her grumpy scowl caused by a form of dwarfism that caused her downturned mouth, huge eyes, and small size, Tardar Sauce's owner said she was very "sweet and docile." She died "peacefully" in the arms of her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, early Tuesday morning.

Via USA Today