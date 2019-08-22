The Internet’s Newest Debate: Is This A Bird Or A Bunny?

The internet loves a good debate. First it was the color of a dress, next was the audio clip. Now, there is a new debate that the internet can’t seem to agree on. In a new video, people are arguing if the animal in the clip is a bird or a bunny.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

It all began when a video of either a bunny or bird having its head scratch was posted to Imgur. Since then, the video was picked up by a number of people on twitter, and quickly started the debate. In the video, it appears the animal is being scratched either between its ears, or by its beak.

My mind is flipping between rabbit and crow..and back again! — AJ Pakvis (@AJPien) August 18, 2019

I keep seeing a raven with its beak open. Even after I see it’s a rabbit https://t.co/Ze5VWANQe1 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 19, 2019

White-necked raven. It's the white feathers and beak tips that threw me. pic.twitter.com/d6B8wiBe8c — lippyduck (@lippyduck) August 20, 2019

Many were confused as to what this animal was, as some couldn’t figure out if they were looking at bunny ears or a bird’s beak. Other users were quick to point out they believed the animal to be a white necked raven. Regardless of how many times the video has been seen, no one could come to an agreement.

That is not a rabbit, it is indeed a Corvid. Notice the nictitating membrane when it blinks. Instead of moving up and down, it sweeps across the eye horizontally like a windscreen wiper and is translucent. — Greta GG (@GretaGarbolini) August 19, 2019

Crow. It's just the angle of the crow's head...cuz of loving a good rub. Notice, we don't see the rest of the bird, but, if we did, we'd see his bird feet. -- — Wendy Jo Jo (@willowinwi) August 20, 2019

Ok, you are all replying so much, let me clarify it’s CLEARLY a bird. My initial tweet was meant as a bit of a joke, in response to a joke video. The key point is that it replicates the famous duck/rabbit optical illusion pic.twitter.com/QYLyU7CjIo — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 20, 2019

Since being posted over a week ago, the video of the bird or bunny has quickly gained viral status, but only as people continue to argue over what they are looking at. Until the original poster speaks out, the world may never know if this is a bird or a bunny.

Via Yahoo!