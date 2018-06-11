International House Of Burgers, IHOP Makes Name Change Official

June 11, 2018
JT
JT
Pancakes, Dripping Syrup

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

IHOP dropped the biggest news of the summer when they announced they would be changing their name.

The restaurant decided to flip their "P" into a "B," and we were all left wondering what exactly that B would stand for.  Popular guesses have included breakfast and bacon, because that would make sense right?  No, we were all wrong.  IHOb revealed that the B does in fact stand for: Burgers.

They are now the International House of Burgers.

Now rumor has it that this is a temporary change just for a Summer promotion, but the chain is taking its name pretty seriously.  

For what it's worth, the company still trades under IHP, and the menu items have not changed, save for the addition of their new burgers, which include unlimited fries and soda.

Via TIME

 

Tags: 
IHOP
IHOb
International House of Pancakes
International House of Burgers
burgers
Pancakes
Breakfast
food
restaurant
Name Change