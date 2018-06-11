International House Of Burgers, IHOP Makes Name Change Official

IHOP dropped the biggest news of the summer when they announced they would be changing their name.

The restaurant decided to flip their "P" into a "B," and we were all left wondering what exactly that B would stand for. Popular guesses have included breakfast and bacon, because that would make sense right? No, we were all wrong. IHOb revealed that the B does in fact stand for: Burgers.

They are now the International House of Burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Now rumor has it that this is a temporary change just for a Summer promotion, but the chain is taking its name pretty seriously.

Video of IHOb® | Burgers, burgers, burgers

For what it's worth, the company still trades under IHP, and the menu items have not changed, save for the addition of their new burgers, which include unlimited fries and soda.

Via TIME