This Instagram-Famous Dog Can Balance Anything on Its Head

Getting any dog to put on a hat or sunglasses without issue is nearly impossible, so a dog that can balance objects on its head is truly one of a kind. That’s what Paul Lavery discovered when he attempted to place a squeaky toy on his dog’s head. Instead of reacting as a normal dog would, Lavery’s dog, Harlso, stood perfectly still, balancing the toy on its head, and exposing its “hidden talent.”

Once Lavery realized his dog’s one of a kind skill, he began finding more and more objects to place on its head, eventually leading to Instagram fame. “For us, we didn't know he knew any tricks, we tried teaching him to sit, lie down, roll over and he wasn't interested,” said Lavery, who lives in Ireland with his partner Jen Scott. The couple quickly set up an Instagram page for the object balancing Harlso, and before long the dog had over 14,000 followers.

Harlso’s fame grew quickly and before long the dog had a strong online fan base, based solely on its ability to balance random objects on its head. “Harlso's got his very own VIP fan club for the most dedicated fans and we get messages through from people wanting to meet him,” said Lavery. Harlso’s fame led to a 2019 webby award, and an Instagram page with over 90,000 followers. With a page full of random objects balanced on a dog’s head, and adorable bow ties, Harlso’s fame doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Via Fox News