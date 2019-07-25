Instagram Fail Gives Police Officer Whiskers And Cat Ears During Press Conference About A Murder

July 25, 2019
JT
JT
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police decided to go live on social media while delivering a press conference about a recent homicide.

Unfortunately Sgt. Janelle Shoihet was sporting whiskers and cat ears thanks to the popular Instagram filter that was accidentally turned on.  She was describing the horrid details of the homicide with pink ears and a black nose and whiskers.

The police quickly tweeted about the issue, saying that it was due to an “automatic issue.”

Of course, that didn’t stop people from cracking jokes at the Mounties’ expsene.

Via NY Post

