Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Announces Wife Is Pregnant With First Son

April 8, 2019
Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkma, are having another baby!

Volkman is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, which also be their first boy!  The two are already parents to Arrow, 6, and twins Coco and Gia, 2.

Reynolds shared that he thinks his wife is “upset” with him when asked how she was doing.  He said, “She is feeling upset with me, I think, because I was a really big baby. I was over 9 pounds.  And she’s showing much more than she was with the girls."

This news comes three months after the couple announced they were “rebuilding” their marriage.  About a year ago, Reynolds shared that he and his wife were separating, though earlier this year Volkman posted on Instagram the couple was “working on their marriage.”

I’m proud of you @danreynolds I’m proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are. I know that it’s been a crazy road. It’s killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding. You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It’s a rite of passage. It’s the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self. An honest unabashed willingness to die a million deaths just to be sincere. That’s what we have done. And now. Honesty. That’s all we need. Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I’ll do it with you. I’ll walk right through it and love every minute. ❤️

Reynolds and Volkman’s baby boy is due in October.

Via USA Today

