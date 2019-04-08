Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Announces Wife Is Pregnant With First Son

Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkma, are having another baby!

Volkman is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, which also be their first boy! The two are already parents to Arrow, 6, and twins Coco and Gia, 2.

Reynolds shared that he thinks his wife is “upset” with him when asked how she was doing. He said, “She is feeling upset with me, I think, because I was a really big baby. I was over 9 pounds. And she’s showing much more than she was with the girls."

This news comes three months after the couple announced they were “rebuilding” their marriage. About a year ago, Reynolds shared that he and his wife were separating, though earlier this year Volkman posted on Instagram the couple was “working on their marriage.”

Reynolds and Volkman’s baby boy is due in October.

