If You're Struggling Getting Out Of Bed, Study Says You're More Intelligent

If you struggle waking up early in the morning, researchers say that you're more intelligent.

A study from "Why Night Owls Are More Intelligent", it shows that being in control of when you sleep and when you wake up is a sign of intelligence.

The authors of this research say that if you're hitting that snooze button, it means that you're adapting to a new way of life (since the snooze button is a new thing in our society), meaning you're intelligent.

The University of Southampton backed up this study after researching 1,229 people's sleeping patterns. In conclusion, the people who went to bed after 11pm and woke up after 8am, make more money and have a happier lifestyle.

via Esquire