Idris Elba Named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" For 2018

After what many considered a disastrous selection for 2017, People had a lot riding on their selection for the 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive."

Any many believe this time, they got it right.

English actor Idris Elba is taking home the honor this year, as announced on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The 46-year-old is the 33rd man to receive the title, and in a congratulatory tweet, thanked his fans for the support, but encouraged everybody to go out and vote in the midterm elections.

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!---- pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

2017's winner, Blake Shelton, sparked quite the mixed reaction, even from Shelton himself who said, "y’all must be running out of people. Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

Via USA Today