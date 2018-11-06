Idris Elba Named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" For 2018

November 6, 2018
JT
JT
Idris Elba, Sunglasses, White Hoodie, Smile, Red Carpet, Yardie, Premiere

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

After what many considered a disastrous selection for 2017, People had a lot riding on their selection for the 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive."

Any many believe this time, they got it right.

English actor Idris Elba is taking home the honor this year, as announced on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The 46-year-old is the 33rd man to receive the title, and in a congratulatory tweet, thanked his fans for the support, but encouraged everybody to go out and vote in the midterm elections.

2017's winner, Blake Shelton, sparked quite the mixed reaction, even from Shelton himself who said, "y’all must be running out of people.  Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

Via USA Today

Tags: 
Idris Elba
People Magazine
Celebrity
hollywood
News
World's Sexiest Man
Hot