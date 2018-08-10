Producers Leaning Towards Idris Elba To Portray The Next James Bond

It looked like Daniel Craig was on his way out of the James Bond franchise, before confirming his return for an upcoming film about the 007 agent.

When it looked like Craig was stepping down, tons of names were thrown into the hat to inherit the role, including Tom Hardy, Tom Middleston and Michael Fassbender, but one name had fans clamoring to become the next Bond...Idris Elba. And finally, it looks like the fans will be given what they want.

Producers are said to be heavily leaning towards Elba replacing Craig, which included a heavy recommendation from director Antoine Fuqua. The Independent reported Fuqua telling Bond producer Barbara Broccoli that it's time for a more progressive direction for Bond, and that the move "will happen eventually."

Elba even received a ringing endorsement from Craig himself, who spoke highly of him during the press junket for the 2015 film Spectre.

Video of Daniel Craig Thinks Idris Elba Would Make a Fantastic James Bond

We would love to see this!

Via Esquire