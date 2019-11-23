Iconic Character Actor Michael J. Pollard Dead At 80
"Bonnie and Clyde" and "Scrooged" were a couple of his big films.
November 23, 2019
The name may not sound familiar, but Michael J. Pollard's body of work in Hollywood will. The iconic character actor passed away on Wednesday (11/20/19) of cardiac arrest at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in California. He was 80-years-old.
Check out his acting resume (maybe it'll ring a few bells):
Bonnie and Clyde C.W. Moss
Melvin and Howard Little Red
Roxanne Andy
Scrooged Herman
Tango & Cash Owen
Dick Tracy Bug Bailey
House of 1000 Corpses Stucky
On top of all of his film work, Michael J. Fox's middle inital is a tribute to Michael J. Pollard.
