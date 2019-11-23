Iconic Character Actor Michael J. Pollard Dead At 80

The name may not sound familiar, but Michael J. Pollard's body of work in Hollywood will. The iconic character actor passed away on Wednesday (11/20/19) of cardiac arrest at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in California. He was 80-years-old.

Check out his acting resume (maybe it'll ring a few bells):

Bonnie and Clyde C.W. Moss

Melvin and Howard Little Red

Roxanne Andy

Scrooged Herman

Tango & Cash Owen

Dick Tracy Bug Bailey

House of 1000 Corpses Stucky

On top of all of his film work, Michael J. Fox's middle inital is a tribute to Michael J. Pollard.

Michael J. Pollard, "Bonnie and Clyde" and "House of 1000 Corpses" actor, dies at 80 https://t.co/0PcuLNCOMQ pic.twitter.com/CvwO2BUNAs — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2019

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!