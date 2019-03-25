Iceland Blames Justin Bieber For Destruction Of Ancient Forest Canyon

From 2017 to 2018, the number of visitors to Iceland’s Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon swelled from 150,000 to 282,000.

I am so grateful for having the opportunity to experience Iceland and all its beauty... so sad to hear about the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon closing -- pic.twitter.com/FTzCjvTWKB — Sab Sacco (@sabsacco96) March 19, 2019

The increase in foot traffic has caused damage to the “fragile vegetation” of the canyon, according to the Environmental Agency of Iceland. And the agency is also putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of one individual: Justin Bieber.

Well, inadvertently Justin Bieber.

The Biebs filmed the music video for his 2015 song “I’ll Show You” at the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon, and it has since become a popular tourist attraction for Bieber fans. Daníel Freyr Jónsson of the University of Iceland told local Icelandic media, “This canyon was somewhat unknown [before the Bieber video>. The great increase in foot traffic began after Bieber came. There has been an increase of 50 percent to 80 percent between 2016, 2017 and 2018.”

In order to give the canyon’s trails and vegetation time to heal from the excess of tourists, Fjaðrárgljúfur will be closed to the public until June 1.

Via NY Post