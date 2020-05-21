Ice Cube Claims He Was Once In A Celebrity Feud With Mr. Rogers

Celebrity feuds happen quite often, but usually they are created through some form of industry rivalry. However, as a former feud recently discussed by Ice Cube shows, you never know who is going to get upset about something. According to the rapper, Mr. Rogers once came after him for using the theme song to his show in one of his songs.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his album, ‘AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted,’ Ice Cube held a virtual listening party this week, sharing stories about the album and particular songs. One of the previously unknown facts he discussed was the song ‘A Gangsta's Fairytale’ leading to lawsuit from Mr. Rogers. The song samples the theme to Rogers’ iconic children’s show.

"It's a trip. Because off this song, Mister Rogers sued us," he continued. "He was mad 'cause we had the 'Mister Rogers' theme at the beginning of this s--t, 'It's a wonderful day in the neighborhood' and all that. [He> sued us and was getting like five cents a record 'til we took that part off. That's just a fun fact," said Ice Cube. If only Ice Cube released a Mr. Rogers diss track instead to settle this odd feud.

Via Billboard