Ice Cube Apologizes To John Witherspoon Posthumously For Delay Of ‘Friday’ Sequel

It has been two weeks since the passing of John Witherspoon, and the tributes to the late comedic actor are still pouring in. While Witherspoon portrayed many characters throughout his career, one of the most beloved was Pops from the ‘Friday’ movie series. Now, Ice Cube is apologizing to Witherspoon posthumously for not getting the latest sequel to ‘Friday’ done before he passed away.

Video of Ice Cube&#039;s Beautiful Speech At John Witherspoon&#039;s Funeral

All throughout 2019, Ice Cube has been discussing a potential ‘Friday’ reboot, saying earlier this year “Yeah, we pushing for it. We finished the script, we are getting notes from the studio and it's going back and forth.” Now, those plans are on hold once again after the passing of John Witherspoon, who played Ice Cube’s father in the movie. During Witherspoon’s celebrating of life last week, Ice Cube spoke about the impact his movie father had on his life.

“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It’s not my fault,” said Ice Cube, before blaming New line Cinema, and the executives that prevented the movie from getting made. Ice Cube would continue saying, “We were tryin' to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories and we got our love. My condolences to the family.” While fans were upset that this may mean no ‘Friday’ movie in the future, it just wouldn’t be the same without Witherspoon.

Via Hot New Hip Hop