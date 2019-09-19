Couple Goes Viral After Husband Locked Up Chocolate To Keep Away From Wife

Stacey Lowe Posted A Photo Of The Locked Fridge Drawer To Her Facebook Page

September 19, 2019
JT
JT
Chocolate

Muzyka Daria

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News

Any married couple can tell you, married life can be very hard at times, especially when chocolate is involved. A photo posted by a woman in the UK has gone viral after her husband locked up his chocolate in the fridge so she couldn’t eat it. In the photo, the chocolate can be seen in a clear fridge drawer, but the drawer is locked with a code required to open it.

Stacey Lowe was upset when she came home to see her husband’s chocolate locked up, and posted about the experience on Facebook. In her post, Lowe wrote, “So this is what it has come to! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens!” After mentioning that her husband no longer wants to share his chocolate, Lowe ended the post by saying “Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?!”

The post quickly went viral, and before long a full on chocolate war had been started. Lowe later updated her post with a link for a similar fridge, claiming she may just have to do the same. In the end, the couple was able to laugh about the experience. Hopefully this marriage can last despite the lack of chocolate sharing.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
marriage
couple
chocolate
family
Fridge
Lock Safe
funny
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes