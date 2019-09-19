Couple Goes Viral After Husband Locked Up Chocolate To Keep Away From Wife

Any married couple can tell you, married life can be very hard at times, especially when chocolate is involved. A photo posted by a woman in the UK has gone viral after her husband locked up his chocolate in the fridge so she couldn’t eat it. In the photo, the chocolate can be seen in a clear fridge drawer, but the drawer is locked with a code required to open it.

Stacey Lowe was upset when she came home to see her husband’s chocolate locked up, and posted about the experience on Facebook. In her post, Lowe wrote, “So this is what it has come to! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens!” After mentioning that her husband no longer wants to share his chocolate, Lowe ended the post by saying “Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?!”

The post quickly went viral, and before long a full on chocolate war had been started. Lowe later updated her post with a link for a similar fridge, claiming she may just have to do the same. In the end, the couple was able to laugh about the experience. Hopefully this marriage can last despite the lack of chocolate sharing.

Via Fox News