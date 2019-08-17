Hundreds Of Strangers Attend Funeral Services For Woman Killed In El Paso Shooting

Antonio Basco lost his wife, and asked the public to come to her funeral. They did.

August 17, 2019
JT
Photo Credit: Mark Lambie / El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services

It's been exactly two weeks since the El Paso shooting: when a gunman tragically took the lives of 22 people.  In the midst of this horrible act, the community has shown that light always wins in the dark.

When 61-year-old Antonio Basco lost his beloved wife Margie Reckard in the tragedy, he took to social media.  Saying he didn't have any other family in town, he wanted to invite the people of El Paso to come and celebrate "the love of his life" at her funeral.  They did.

The response was overwhelming.  Hundreds of people (nearly 1000) travelled from all around the United States to line up outside of the La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center in Central El Paso.  Some waited for several hours in line to pay their respects.  Basco personally greeted suppporters with hugs and words of thanks.

Source: Texas Tribune

