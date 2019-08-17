Hundreds Of Strangers Attend Funeral Services For Woman Killed In El Paso Shooting
Antonio Basco lost his wife, and asked the public to come to her funeral. They did.
It's been exactly two weeks since the El Paso shooting: when a gunman tragically took the lives of 22 people. In the midst of this horrible act, the community has shown that light always wins in the dark.
When 61-year-old Antonio Basco lost his beloved wife Margie Reckard in the tragedy, he took to social media. Saying he didn't have any other family in town, he wanted to invite the people of El Paso to come and celebrate "the love of his life" at her funeral. They did.
The response was overwhelming. Hundreds of people (nearly 1000) travelled from all around the United States to line up outside of the La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center in Central El Paso. Some waited for several hours in line to pay their respects. Basco personally greeted suppporters with hugs and words of thanks.
His wife was murdered.— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 17, 2019
He thought he’d bury her alone.
Strangers refused to let it happen. Look at the line of love. #AntonioBasco #MargieReckard pic.twitter.com/Fha68MzupX
A look at the inside of La Paz Faith Church where El Paso shooting victim Margie Reckard will be remembered tonight.— Keenan Willard (@KeenanKFOX_CBS) August 16, 2019
There are more than 500 orders of flowers in the sanctuary already, and deliveries just keep coming. pic.twitter.com/TCHzzdCLvl
This is how Antonio Basco was greeted as he made his way into his wife’s memorial “We are your family sir... We’re your family.” #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/anI3KLFoPa— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 17, 2019
“This is wonderful” pic.twitter.com/68cyAaH69f— Kaylee Hartung (@KayleeHartung) August 17, 2019
Look at the turnout: The chapel is full for Margie Reckards funeral service. Her husband Antonio invited the public to attend, since he said he had no family in El Paso, & people showed him love.— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 16, 2019
Margie was killed in the mass shooting at WalMart. --: @hkhijazi pic.twitter.com/nfJr8F2Fr1
In the end Antonio Basco was not alone to mourn his wife Margie Reckard, killed in #ElPasoShooting. So far more than 1000 people showed up. Strangers that became his family in #elpaso. @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/cuQNNfKQUN— Alfredo Corchado (@ajcorchado) August 17, 2019
Source: Texas Tribune