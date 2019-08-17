Hundreds Of Strangers Attend Funeral Services For Woman Killed In El Paso Shooting

It's been exactly two weeks since the El Paso shooting: when a gunman tragically took the lives of 22 people. In the midst of this horrible act, the community has shown that light always wins in the dark.

When 61-year-old Antonio Basco lost his beloved wife Margie Reckard in the tragedy, he took to social media. Saying he didn't have any other family in town, he wanted to invite the people of El Paso to come and celebrate "the love of his life" at her funeral. They did.

The response was overwhelming. Hundreds of people (nearly 1000) travelled from all around the United States to line up outside of the La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center in Central El Paso. Some waited for several hours in line to pay their respects. Basco personally greeted suppporters with hugs and words of thanks.

His wife was murdered.

He thought he’d bury her alone.

Strangers refused to let it happen. Look at the line of love. #AntonioBasco #MargieReckard pic.twitter.com/Fha68MzupX — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 17, 2019

A look at the inside of La Paz Faith Church where El Paso shooting victim Margie Reckard will be remembered tonight.



There are more than 500 orders of flowers in the sanctuary already, and deliveries just keep coming. pic.twitter.com/TCHzzdCLvl — Keenan Willard (@KeenanKFOX_CBS) August 16, 2019

This is how Antonio Basco was greeted as he made his way into his wife’s memorial “We are your family sir... We’re your family.” #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/anI3KLFoPa — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 17, 2019

Look at the turnout: The chapel is full for Margie Reckards funeral service. Her husband Antonio invited the public to attend, since he said he had no family in El Paso, & people showed him love.

Margie was killed in the mass shooting at WalMart. --: @hkhijazi pic.twitter.com/nfJr8F2Fr1 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 16, 2019

In the end Antonio Basco was not alone to mourn his wife Margie Reckard, killed in #ElPasoShooting. So far more than 1000 people showed up. Strangers that became his family in #elpaso. ⁦@dallasnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/cuQNNfKQUN — Alfredo Corchado (@ajcorchado) August 17, 2019

Source: Texas Tribune

