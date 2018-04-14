Huey Lewis Cancels All 2018 Shows

Tragically, Huey Lewis just released this statement on the Huey Lewis and the News Twitter page:

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018

Isn't that crazy that his hearing loss happened just before his show here in Dallas? We all wish him the best...this is tragic news. Luckily, it sounds like Huey's hearing could "improve"...so there is hope! By the way, Meniere's disease causes vertigo-like symptoms and affects the inner ear.

So, unfortunately, the Huey Lewis and the News show that was scheduled to happen up at Choctaw on Friday, May 11th has been cancelled.

Source: CBS News