DFW Restaurant Houston’s Announces They Are Closing Down For Good

The Location In Addison Was The Last Remaining Houston’s In The Metroplex

June 12, 2020
One of DFW’s most beloved restaurants is closing their doors for good this weekend. Houston’s in Addison announced on Friday that they are shutting down after Saturday night. The Addison location was the last remaining Houston’s in the metroplex.

Growing up in Richardson, Addison’s next door neighbor, Houston’s has always held a special place in my heart, and my stomach. Despite sharing its name with an inferior city, Houston’s became my first favorite restaurant growing up, and will be missed by many. Whether it was the famous French dip, the spinach and artichoke dip appetizer, or the dark homey atmosphere, Houston’s was always known as one of DFW’s most reliable restaurants.

For those hoping to get one last taste of the Addison staple, they will still be serving food through Saturday night. After that, fans will just have to venture to the Preston Center in Dallas for Hillstone, which luckily is owned by the same company and similar to Houston’s.

