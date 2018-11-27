The Hottest Christmas Items Of The Year Include This “Trendy” $42 Bundle Of Sticks

No need to worry about completing any last minute Christmas shopping, we've found that perfect gift for the special someone in your life.

On the Anthropologie is offering a lovely…bundle of sticks for $42. Now these sticks, well, appear to be just normal sticks someone just found perusing their backyard.

UK shop Anthropologie ridiculed for selling bundle of sticks for £40 https://t.co/30JsFQO9pU pic.twitter.com/lOXH0pbtcf — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) November 23, 2018

The bundle includes 20 imported, Birch Brand sticks held together with some twine. The reviews, so far, are just lovely. One user wrote, “Don’t settle for those nasty domestic sticks. So basic. These sticks are IMPORTED. When only the best sticks will do.” Another, “Love, love love. Perfect gift when paired with a Costco sized bag of carrots.” And another, “Ok....really Anthro? $42 for a bundle of sticks?? Please put me in touch with your buyer because I have some artisanal rocks and dried foliage that I harvest on my property and I am willing to sell for cheaper.”

Via NY Post