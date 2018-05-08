Horse Sues Former Owner For $100,000 In Damages And Medical Costs

It's a lawsuit that could go down in legal history.

Horse owner and trainer Gwendolyn Vercher is being sued for $100,000 not by a former employee or disgruntled client, no. She's being brought to court by a horse she used to own. Yes, an actual horse.

Justice, an 8-year-old American Quarter Horse and Appaloosa cross is suing his former owner to cover unpaid medical bills due to the years of neglect. According to court documents, Vercher "denied Justice adequate food and shelter for months, abandoning him to starve and freeze. As a result of this neglect, Justice was left debilitated and emaciated. He continues to suffer from this neglect, including a prolapsed penis from frostbite." Vercher was sentenced in July to three years' probation for first-degree animal neglect.

Cases such as this are rare, but animals do have legally protected rights. Sarah Hanneken, one of the attorneys representing Justice for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said "Victims of crimes can sue their abusers and animals are sentient beings that are recognized as victims under Oregon law. So with that premise, we've come to the conclusion that animals can sue their abusers and we’re confident of our stance in this case."

If Justice wins his lawsuit, the money would be transferred to a trust fund which would be used to cover his medical care.

Via Fox 8