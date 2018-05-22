Horse Loses Rider, Runs Loose On Busy Houston Highway (Video)

May 22, 2018
JT
Brown Horse, Sunset

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Things could have ended way worse for this horse down in Houston.

It's still unknown what circumstances led to this event, but motorists driving along Houston's U.S. 59 saw a fully saddled horse trying to keep up with the traffic.  Cars were weaving in and out trying to avoid colliding with the animal, with some trying to drive along side it to slow it down and corral it.  

Houston resident Tomas Huerta wrote on Facebook, "Only in Houston you see a horse on the freeway trying to get home to watch the Rockets game."  The horse was eventually corralled safely without incident, and it remains unclear how exactly he escaped his owner.

Via Fox News 

