Horse Runs Away From Racetrack, Heads Right For The Bar, And Destroys Everything

It was unlike anything the tiny French cafe had ever seen before.

Patrons were dining or drinking quietly, placing bets on the ongoing horse races, when one of those very horses suddenly barged through the front doors. Stephane Jasmin, owner of the Chantilly PMU Bar, told the Ouest France, "She pushed the door open and raced straight for the betting counter. We've never seen anything like it."

Video of Cheval s’invite à la brasserie Chantilly

According to its trainer, the horse bolted from the track when its rider fell off, and headed right for the bar (we like to think) which is located less than a mile away. Jean-Marie Beguigne said, "The filly escaped by going onto the road and crossing the roundabout before entering this bar. It's all quite exceptional."

Via NY Post