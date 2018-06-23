Horror Fans Need To Visit These 7 Places

More now than ever, horror movies are huge. Proof: Stephen King's It and A Quiet Place (and that's only the beginning). If you're up for hitting the open road this summer, why not check out some fun horror-themed locations? Out of these 7, two are in Texas!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Grand Central Cafe: Kingsland, Texas

It's about 4 hours southwest of Dallas. Not only can you eat in the (renovated) house that Leatherface built, you can check out memorabilia from the 1974 horror classic. Cool bonus: the gas station used in the film is still in Bastrop, Texas (a little southeast of Austin). You'll never guess what they serve: barbeque, of course!

Jaws on the Water (June 15th-August 4th): Austin, Texas

Going on now! While you're down in the Austin area, go ahead and pay tribute to Jaws by watching the scary flick on an inner tube on Lake Travis' Beachside Billy’s Water Park! The Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow put this one together. Watch out, though: divers below the surface make viewing the shark movie interesting!

Horror Headquarters in the French Quarter: New Orleans, Louisiana

Just a state away! Other than the facinating and history-filled ghost, voodoo and cemetery tours you can take, you can check out where a ton of horror films and television shows were shot: Adam Green’s Hatchet and American Horror Story, anyone?

The Stanley Hotel: Estes Park, Colorado

The Shining. Need I say more? Not only was Stephen King inspired to write his classic horror novel after staying in Room 217, but parts of the 1980 film were shot here, too. And if that's not enough, it's rumored to be one of the most haunted hotels in the United States: you can take 90-minute tours almost nightly.

Winchester Mystery House: San Jose, California

OK, so the recent movie didn't do well...but that doesn't mean this location isn't freaky. Reportedly another one of the most haunted locations in the U.S., this is the house that Sarah Winchester built (and built...and built...and built). To try and keep the spirits away (her hubby was rifler William Wirt Winchester), she kept adding on to the house: 24/7! A cool upcoming event: on Friday July 13th, you can tour the location with only a flashlight...in the dark. If that's too much for you, there's always the regular tours.

The Friday the 13th Diner: Blairstown, New Jersey

Scenes from the 1980 movie were filmed here: and all along the Main Street area. FYI: the site of Camp Crystal Lake is owned by the Boy Scouts of America (it's called Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco) and isn't opened to the public often.

A Stephen King Tour: Bangor, Maine

The King of Horror lives half the year in this beautiful New England town. You can tour the areas used in some of his films, and inspired a few of his books. And you can't miss his house!

Source: Bloody Disgusting

