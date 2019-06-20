Horns May Be Growing On Your Skull Because Of Cell Phone Use

I'm not sure if I'm fascinated by this...or scared silly!

Reachers in Australia have discovered that frequent cell phone users (mainly young adults: who use them the most) are sometimes developing horn-like bone spurs at the base of their skulls: this is apparently caused by shifting the weight of the head from the spine and muscles, and tilting the head forward. In turn, this causes bones (or a horn-like spur) to grow in the ligaments and tendons. In other words, using mobile devices are altering our physiology.

This wasn't just a quick study, either: scientists analyzed over 1,200 X-rays of subjects between the ages of 18 and 30. Even though the 10 to 30 millimeter growths were small, they still showed bone spurs growing on up on 41% of the people. Injury and/or genetics were ruled out as causes.

The best way to avoid these "horns?" Don't be on your mobile devices for extended periods of time. Just watch the video below.

Video of Phone use is causing a &#039;horn-like&#039; bone growth in young people | Sunrise

Source: KRON 4

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!