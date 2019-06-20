Horns May Be Growing On Your Skull Because Of Cell Phone Use

Insert Hellboy joke here.

June 20, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Random & Odd News
Shows

I'm not sure if I'm fascinated by this...or scared silly!

Reachers in Australia have discovered that frequent cell phone users (mainly young adults: who use them the most) are sometimes developing horn-like bone spurs at the base of their skulls: this is apparently caused by shifting the weight of the head from the spine and muscles, and tilting the head forward.  In turn, this causes bones (or a horn-like spur) to grow in the ligaments and tendons.  In other words, using mobile devices are altering our physiology.

This wasn't just a quick study, either: scientists analyzed over 1,200 X-rays of subjects between the ages of 18 and 30.  Even though the 10 to 30 millimeter growths were small, they still showed bone spurs growing on up on 41% of the people.  Injury and/or genetics were ruled out as causes.

The best way to avoid these "horns?"  Don't be on your mobile devices for extended periods of time.  Just watch the video below.

Source: KRON 4

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
KRON 4
Horns
cell phones

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes