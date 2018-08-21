Hooters Are Closing Because Millennials Don't Like Boobs

It's always Millennials' fault.

That's the idea, at least, for why the number of Hooters in the United States has fallen by more than 7% from 2012 to 2016. It's Millennials. Specifically, it's that Millennials just don't like boobs.

There's data to back these findings up too. Millennials are less likely to seek more physically enhanced women online than say, their elder counterparts, and are attracted to a much wider range of women. Sarah Pedersen, professor of communications and media at Robert Gordon University, told Playboy, "At the moment, larger breasts are out, though I'm sure they'll come back. We tend to react to what went before."

Since there is an apparent loss of "breast interest" among millennials, business for restaurants like Hooters and Twin Peaks has dropped dramatically. Now, part of the decline of Hooters can also be attributed to the slump most casual-dining chains are experiencing, but Hooters has also struggled to appeal to Millennials in the past. In 2012, they tried updating their decor and menu to try and win the generation, along with more female customers, over, but clearly this isn't working. Darren Tristano of food industry consulting company Technomic told Time, in 2012, "For years they've only been working toward Generation X, but now they need to try to get millennials to come through the doors."

It's always Millennials' fault.

Via Business Insider