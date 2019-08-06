Toilet Explodes After Lightning Strikes Septic Tank In Florida

August 6, 2019
What are the odds? 

A big thunderstorm rolled in on Sunday morning over in Port Charlotte, Florida. A bolt of lightning struck right outside the home of Marylou Ward. 

The loud bang woke her and her husband up; the two then found that their toilet had exploded. Ward told WINK news that at first, they thought their house was on fire.

“We smelled smoke and I looked outside. It was the smoke from the septic tank that was coming. We come in here and the toilet was lying on the floor. There’s all pieces everywhere. Pieces everywhere.”

Ward and her husband are not only without a toilet but no longer have indoor plumbing. Apparently lightning struck their septic tank, according to the plumber that came out, lightning hit the methane gases from fecal matter built up in the pipes. In a chain reaction, led to the septic tank to toilet explosion.

Ward says she’s just glad that no one was hurt. 

“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet, that’s the main thing.”

