Hologram Ronnie James Dio To Perform Alongside Band During 2019 Tour

Ronnie James Dio is back!

Sort of.

A hologram of the legendary singer will be hitting the road in 2019, for a nationwide tour with former Dio bandmembers Craig Goldy on guitar, Simon Wright on drums, Scott Warren on keyboards, and newer Dio family member Bjorn Englen on bass. The tour will also feature vocalists Tim "Ripper" Owens, and Oni Logan. Wright said in a press release, "Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans."

Video of DIO Returns 2019 Tour Official Trailer

Hologram Ronnie James Dio and regular Dio will perform 18 shows between May 31 and June 29, performing in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York, Missouri, Texas, and California before closing in Las Vegas. Eyellusion, the company responsible for the holograms, CEO Jeff Pezzuti said in a statemen:

Ronnie James Dio was not only known for his amazing vocals, but also his incredible stage shows and performances. We are celebrating Ronnie, with his live vocals, with his band he toured with for the last 17 years, and with a show that his fans will love! It’s an over the top metal experience that will have the fans raising their horns throughout the show! We are excited for everyone to see what we have in store for the U.S. beginning on May 31 and the world to follow!

A previous version of hologram Dio performed at the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in 2016, and most recently in December 2017, where fans in Germany, Poland, Spain, Romania, the U.K., Netherlands, and Belgium got a chance to attend Dio Returns shows.

Video of DIO returns (hologram) live HQ - The Last in Line / Holy Diver - 09 DEC 2017 Warsaw Progresja Klub

Via Billboard