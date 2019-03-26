Hit The Open Seas With Bon Jovi On The “Runaway To Paradise” Cruise

Set sail for a week full of eating, drinking, and partying like a rock star all courtesy of Jon Bon Jovi and the Runaway to Paradise cruise.

Join Bon Jovi on the cruise from April 12-16, as you set sail from Miami to the Bahamas aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade ship. Bon Jovi fans will be treated to a pop-up shop of Hart N Dagger (Bon Jovi’s clothing line), live band karaoke, speaking panels, and Q&A sessions. Plus, there will be plenty of tastings of Bon Jovi’s rosé venture, Hampton Water.

Video of Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi

Along with Bon Jovi as the headliner, the four-day cruise will also feature performances by Collective Soul, Tonic, Beth Thornton, and Slippery When Wet, and others.

And for those that can’t make the trip this go-around, Bon Jovi will be setting sail again later this summer, from August 26-30 that leaves from Barcelona and stops in Majorca.

Hurry, because tickets are almost sold out!

Via People