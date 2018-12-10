Hilary Duff Hints A “Lizzie McGuire” Revival Is Possible

Hilary Duff was launched into Disney stardom after landing the role of Lizzie McGuire for the Disney television series of the same name.

The show ran from 2001-2004, had a couple of movies, and though spin-offs were planned, nothing ever came to fruition.

Almost 15 years after Lizzie McGuire left our televisions, Duff hinted the series could be making a comeback. Duff told Entertainment Tonight, “There's been some conversations...It's definitely not a go. I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

Video of Lizzie McGuire Theme Song | Disney Channel

So about as unofficial as it can get, but still, Duff is excited about potentially reviving the role that she is most known for. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

Hopefully, we’ll hear something concrete soon!

Via Cosmopolitan