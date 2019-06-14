Hilarious Video Shows Army General Preventing His Daughter From Twerking On The Dance Floor

There is nothing wrong with a little twerking, but it's probably best to choose your spots wisely.

Camille Sanders was dancing with her father, Retired Major General Maynard Sanders, at a wedding reception, when she started feeling the rhythm of the song. She playfully turned towards a camera, and dropped down ready to twerk the night away. Unfortunately for her, Major General Maynard had other plans. He quickly grabbed her arm, and prevented her from breaking it down on the dance floor.

No matter how old she gets, she'll always be Daddy's baby girl!

Via Popular Military