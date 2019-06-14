Hilarious Video Shows Army General Preventing His Daughter From Twerking On The Dance Floor

June 14, 2019
JT
JT
Wedding Reception, Dance Floor, Blurry, Moving, Lights

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

There is nothing wrong with a little twerking, but it's probably best to choose your spots wisely.

Camille Sanders was dancing with her father, Retired Major General Maynard Sanders, at a wedding reception, when she started feeling the rhythm of the song.  She playfully turned towards a camera, and dropped down ready to twerk the night away.  Unfortunately for her, Major General Maynard had other plans.  He quickly grabbed her arm, and prevented her from breaking it down on the dance floor.

No matter how old she gets, she'll always be Daddy's baby girl!

Via Popular Military

Tags: 
Father
Daughter
Army
military
Twerking
dancing
Video
funny
Wedding Reception

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes