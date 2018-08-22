Teen Hospitalized After Being Hit By Falling Sheep While Hiking

They always warn you of three times before you go hiking in a mountain range: Lions, Bears, and Sheep that trip over their own hooves.

A teenager in Northern Ireland probably should have watched out for that third warning. He was hiking along the Mournes Mountains with a group near Hares Gap in Northern Ireland when he was hit by a sheep that jumped from an adjacent crag. The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team arrived at the scene around 4:30 in the afternoon last Friday, and found the victim with a range of potential injuries to the head, neck, back, abdominal, and leg.

The teen was evacuated via a stretcher, and was transferred to a nearby hospital. The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team believe the sheep was uninjured after the incident and the sheep was uninjured and left the area unaided.

Via The Irish Post