High Speed Rail Project Connecting Dallas And Houston Reaches “Major Milestone”

The Federal Railroad Administration Has Granted The Petition Submitted By Texas Central Partners

September 12, 2019
JT
JT
High_Speed_Rail

quintanilla

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Technology
Travel

For years, a high speed rail connecting Dallas and Houston has been discussed, but many feared it would never happen. Now, a major milestone has been reached moving this bullet train one step closer to becoming reality. The Federal Railroad Administration has granted a petition submitted by Texas Central Partners, the Dallas-based company building the project.

The petition was first submitted by Texas Central three years ago, but has finally been granted by the Federal Railroad Administration. “It truly is a major milestone in the history of the project. What it does is it puts us on the path to construction next year," said Holly Reed, managing director of external affairs for Texas Central. Now the next step is waiting for the FRA to issue a RPA, which sets regulations for the project.

The two major roadblocks for the high speed rail are waiting for the FRA to issue to RPA, along with conducting an Environmental Impact Study. Once those two things are completed, Texas Central will begin financing and construction for the project. While nothing is still guaranteed, this project seems to be moving forward and could be done by 2025 at the earliest.

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Bullet Train
High Speed Rail
Federal Railroad Administration

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes