High School Used For Setting Of “Twin Peaks” To Be Demolished

Twin Peaks High School has closed its doors for good.

Today is the last day of #TwinPeaks High School. It’s doors will shut soon and demolition begins July 5th. Here are a few pictures taken during its final hours by @grrlskout. Thank you for sharing, this high school will live on forever in our memories. So will Norma and Ed. pic.twitter.com/eY4UqUmUrr — Aaron Cohen (@ImoveCar) June 14, 2019

The setting for David Lynch and Mark Frost’s original series, Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, is set to be demolished July 5.

Twin Peaks originally aired ABC from 1990-1991, and was revived for a third season in 2017.

