High School Used For Setting Of “Twin Peaks” To Be Demolished

June 17, 2019
JT
JT
Kyle MacLachlan, Red Carpet, Twin Peaks, Premiee, Showtime, 2017

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Twin Peaks High School has closed its doors for good.

The setting for David Lynch and Mark Frost’s original series, Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, is set to be demolished July 5.

Twin Peaks originally aired ABC from 1990-1991, and was revived for a third season in 2017.  

Via Consequence of Sound

Tags: 
Twin Peaks
TV
Television
high school
Demolished
Kyle Maclachlan

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes