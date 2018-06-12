High School Pitcher Forgoes Celebrating, Consoles Best Friend After Striking Him Out To Reach State Championship

Ty Koehn and Jack Kocon played youth baseball together before separating to attend different high schools. Still, they maintained contact and a close friendship throughout the years.

Which is why the final at-bat of this playoff game in Minnesota was so compelling; Kocon was at the plate, and Koehn was on the mound. The hundreds of times they've faced each other in this scenario has had hundreds of different outcomes. But this time, it was Koehn who had he upper hand, striking out Kocon to end the game, sending Mounds View High School to the state championship.

Rather than celebrate with his teammates, Koehn immediately walked over to Kocon and embraced him, because

friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game," Koehn told Bring Me the News.

When consoling a childhood friend is a little more important than immediately celebrating a trip to the state championship.



This is what sportsmanship is all about!

