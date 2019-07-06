There's A Hidden 'Stranger Things' Retro Arcade Game On Polaroid’s Website: But You Need A Secret Code To Play It

And we have the code!

July 6, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Have you watched all 8 episodes of Season 3 yet?  If you're a huge Stranger Things fan, chances are the answer is "yes!"

But did you know there's a Stranger Things (Dig Dug-style) retro arcade game (by the name of Monster Flash) where you play as your favorite (8-bit) Stranger Things character?  And it's hidden on Polaroid's website?  And you need a secret code to unlock it?

Here's how you get to it.

First off, click here.  It will bring you to a very 80s looking Polaroid Originals website (yes, they're trying to sell you their retro-looking OneStep 2 camera).  From there, you need to enter the Konami-type Code on a computer keyboard: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A  Then you're in!

Be safe in the upside down world, friends!

Source: Bloody Disgusting

