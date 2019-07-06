There's A Hidden 'Stranger Things' Retro Arcade Game On Polaroid’s Website: But You Need A Secret Code To Play It

Have you watched all 8 episodes of Season 3 yet? If you're a huge Stranger Things fan, chances are the answer is "yes!"

But did you know there's a Stranger Things (Dig Dug-style) retro arcade game (by the name of Monster Flash) where you play as your favorite (8-bit) Stranger Things character? And it's hidden on Polaroid's website? And you need a secret code to unlock it?

Here's how you get to it.

First off, click here. It will bring you to a very 80s looking Polaroid Originals website (yes, they're trying to sell you their retro-looking OneStep 2 camera). From there, you need to enter the Konami-type Code on a computer keyboard: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A Then you're in!

Be safe in the upside down world, friends!

Polaroid Originals presents: Monster Flash



Five best friends and their protector, a dark and dangerous dimension, one camera to capture and destroy all evil they may encounter.



Head to https://t.co/gy5iVMBZ8U on your desktop & enter the Konami Code: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← →BA pic.twitter.com/mc0qEsoHlN — Polaroid Originals (@polaroidorignls) July 1, 2019

Source: Bloody Disgusting

