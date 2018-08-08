Plain White T's "Hey There Delilah" To Be Adapted Into Television Series

"Hey There Delilah" spent 35 weeks in total on the Billboard Hot 100, multiple times being No. 1, after it was released in 2006.

The Plain White T's went platinum in the process, and more than a decade later, the song is reportedly being developed for a television series.

Video of Plain White T&#039;s - Hey There Delilah

"Hey There Delilah" tells the story about a long-distance flirtation, and the songwriter promising to the woman to write a song for her on the first night they met that will change their lives. Plain White T's singer and songwriter Tom Higgenson, along with writer Jeremy Desmon, will travel to Los Angeles to pitch their adaptation of the song, which they hope will be picked up as a scripted romantic dramedy.

Higgenson said, "It's been more than a decade since "Hey There Delilah" was released, and people always ask me about it. A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I'm very proud of that. I'm so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project."

The band is teaming with Lively McCabe Entertainment and Primary Wave to develop the script. Lively McCabe Entertainment co-president Michael Barra said, "Hey There Delilah" is a perfect example of an iconic story song that has introduced characters and a premise to a massive multigenerational audience, and is begging to be expanded into a full-length story for contemporary television audiences."

"Hey There Delilah" went certified platinum in 2007, and netted the group two Grammy nominations, for song of the year, and best pop performance by a duo or group."

Via Hollywood Reporter