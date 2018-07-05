Here's What The Grown Up Losers' Club Looks Like In 'It: Chapter Two'

We're still a long ways away from the follow up to 2017's horror hit 'IT,' but it looks like we got our first glimpse at the losers' club all grown up.

On Monday, the 'IT' Twitter account posted a picture of the cast shortly before a table read. It should be no surprise that the new cast is filled with stars, after all, 'IT' cleared $700 million world wide and is the highest grossing horror film of all time.

Of course, Bill Skarsgård will return as the terrifying demon clown Pennywise. As for the losers, James McAvoy will play Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan will play Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, and Andy Bean will step into Stanley's shoes.

Aside from the group pic, Chastain and McAvoy have also posted pics with their childhood counterparts...

Via Huffington Post