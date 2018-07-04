Here’s The Playlist From Last Night’s Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks Spectacular

Thanks for joining us for another year of Addison Kaboom Town! What a fun night! Though we had a short weather delay, the live fireworks simulcast took off at 10:05p.m. Here is the playlist from the best fireworks spectacular in the U.S.A.

Boston-Foreplay/Long Time

Lee Greenwood-God Bless The U.S.A.

Tom Petty-Free Fallin'

Kenny Chesney-Freedom

American Authors-Best Day of My Life

Imagine Dragons-Thunder

Billy Ray Cyrus-Some Gave All

Adele-Skyfall

1812 Overature

Armed Forces Melody

Alesso-Heroes

Greatest Showman Finale (Never Enough into The Greatest Show)

Outro-Eagles-Hotel California (Hell Freezes Over)



Many thanks to the Town of Addison, the 36th Infantry Division Band, Civil Air Patrol Group 3 Honor Guard, Dallas Winds, Emerald City Band, and Folds of Honor.

We’ll see you next year!

-JT