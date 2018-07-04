Here’s The Playlist From Last Night’s Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks Spectacular
Thanks for joining us for another year of Addison Kaboom Town! What a fun night! Though we had a short weather delay, the live fireworks simulcast took off at 10:05p.m. Here is the playlist from the best fireworks spectacular in the U.S.A.
Boston-Foreplay/Long Time
Lee Greenwood-God Bless The U.S.A.
Tom Petty-Free Fallin'
Kenny Chesney-Freedom
American Authors-Best Day of My Life
Imagine Dragons-Thunder
Billy Ray Cyrus-Some Gave All
Adele-Skyfall
1812 Overature
Armed Forces Melody
Alesso-Heroes
Greatest Showman Finale (Never Enough into The Greatest Show)
Outro-Eagles-Hotel California (Hell Freezes Over)
Many thanks to the Town of Addison, the 36th Infantry Division Band, Civil Air Patrol Group 3 Honor Guard, Dallas Winds, Emerald City Band, and Folds of Honor.
We’ll see you next year!
-JT