Here Are The Most Searched Halloween Costume Ideas Of 2019

With Halloween coming up in a few weeks, it’s time to start getting serious about deciding on the perfect costume. No one wants to show up to a Halloween event dressed the same as someone else, or in a lame, unimaginative costume. Luckily, google is here to help, as they have put out a list of the most searched costume ideas for 2019. The full list can be seen here.

These are what people are searching for

https://t.co/hbt0nBKDT2 — TAXI (@designtaxi) October 10, 2019

When it comes to Halloween costumes, movies or anything involving pop culture are usually pretty popular. This year, the most searched costume was Pennywise, the killer clown from ‘It.’ While monsters are always a hit, Spider-man and dinosaur also made the top five. According to Google, the most searched costume idea for the DFW area was Harley Quinn, followed by Superhero and Batman.

Of course, pet costume searches are included as well as many hope to dress their pet like the little monster it is. The most searched costume for pets this year was Chucky. Whether it’s for your kid, your pet, or yourself, Google is making sure Halloween 2019 is perfect, and hopefully there won’t be too many people in the same Pennywise costume.

Via Design Taxi