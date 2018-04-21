Here are The Most Popular 80's Movies in Every State
Are you a little surprised what the most popular 80's movie in Texas is?
Looking at the map, some of these states and their favorite movies make a lot of sense, based on their geographical location and each movies setting. The Shining takes place in the Rookies, and Colorado just can't seem to get enough of Stanley Kubrick's horror classic. While everyone in Illinois just loves them some Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and how could Scareface not be Florida' s favorite 80's classic?
HowToWatch.com compiled this list of 80's movies based on each states Google searches and IMDB's top 25 most popular 80's movies. You can check out the map and the list below.
Have you seen this yet? What's the most popular 80's movie in your state? I was really hoping for #topgun! https://t.co/rqfSPkHH2a pic.twitter.com/iVX7ZN50pk— Mr. Cable Cutter (@CutCableToday) April 19, 2018
Alabama: Ghostbusters
Alaska: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Arizona: Back to the Future
Arkansas: Batman
California: Back to the Future
Colorado: The Shining
Connecticut: The Karate Kid
Delaware: Batman
District of Columbia: The Breakfast Club
Florida: Scarface
Georgia: Coming to America
Hawaii: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Idaho: The Princess Bride
Illinois: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Indiana: Ghostbusters
Iowa: Airplane!
Kansas: Back to the Future
Kentucky: GhostbustersNetflix
Louisiana: Coming to America
Maine: Stand by Me
Maryland: Coming to America
Massachusetts: Airplane!
Michigan: Back to the Future
Minnesota: Airplane!Amazon Video
Mississippi: Coming to America
Missouri: Top Gun
Montana: Die Hard
Nebraska: Top Gun
Nevada: Back to the Future
New Hampshire: Aliens
New Jersey: Back to the Future
New Mexico: The Karate Kid
New York: Once Upon a Time in America
North Carolina: Top Gun
North Dakota: Die Hard
Ohio: Airplane!
Oklahoma: The Outsiders
Oregon: The Goonies
Pennsylvania: Ghostbusters
Rhode Island: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
South Carolina: Top Gun
South Dakota: Full Metal Jacket
Tennessee: Predator
Texas: Scarface
Utah: Back to the Future
Vermont: Return of the Jedi
Virginia: Ghostbusters
Washington: Blade Runner
West Virginia: Ghostbusters
Wisconsin: Airplane!
Wyoming: Top Gun