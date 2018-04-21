Here are The Most Popular 80's Movies in Every State

Are you a little surprised what the most popular 80's movie in Texas is?

Looking at the map, some of these states and their favorite movies make a lot of sense, based on their geographical location and each movies setting. The Shining takes place in the Rookies, and Colorado just can't seem to get enough of Stanley Kubrick's horror classic. While everyone in Illinois just loves them some Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and how could Scareface not be Florida' s favorite 80's classic?

HowToWatch.com compiled this list of 80's movies based on each states Google searches and IMDB's top 25 most popular 80's movies. You can check out the map and the list below.

Have you seen this yet? What's the most popular 80's movie in your state? I was really hoping for #topgun! https://t.co/rqfSPkHH2a pic.twitter.com/iVX7ZN50pk — Mr. Cable Cutter (@CutCableToday) April 19, 2018

Alabama: Ghostbusters

Alaska: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Arizona: Back to the Future

Arkansas: Batman

California: Back to the Future

Colorado: The Shining

Connecticut: The Karate Kid

Delaware: Batman

District of Columbia: The Breakfast Club

Florida: Scarface

Georgia: Coming to America

Hawaii: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Idaho: The Princess Bride

Illinois: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Indiana: Ghostbusters

Iowa: Airplane!

Kansas: Back to the Future

Kentucky: GhostbustersNetflix

Louisiana: Coming to America

Maine: Stand by Me

Maryland: Coming to America

Massachusetts: Airplane!

Michigan: Back to the Future

Minnesota: Airplane!Amazon Video

Mississippi: Coming to America

Missouri: Top Gun

Montana: Die Hard

Nebraska: Top Gun

Nevada: Back to the Future

New Hampshire: Aliens

New Jersey: Back to the Future

New Mexico: The Karate Kid

New York: Once Upon a Time in America

North Carolina: Top Gun

North Dakota: Die Hard

Ohio: Airplane!

Oklahoma: The Outsiders

Oregon: The Goonies

Pennsylvania: Ghostbusters

Rhode Island: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

South Carolina: Top Gun

South Dakota: Full Metal Jacket

Tennessee: Predator

Texas: Scarface

Utah: Back to the Future

Vermont: Return of the Jedi

Virginia: Ghostbusters

Washington: Blade Runner

West Virginia: Ghostbusters

Wisconsin: Airplane!

Wyoming: Top Gun