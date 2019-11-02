Here Are The 5 Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Dallas

Our pals at Dallasites101 had one of the hardest assignments we've ever seen (WHATEVER!): they had to track down the 5 Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Dallas.

From the top to the bottom, here's what they found out (see, and taste, if you agree!):

1) JD's Chippery

Made from scratch

Cosmopolitan and Food and Wine (both national publications) have sung their praises.

They ship cookies all around the country.

2) Tiff Treats

They deliver their cookies warm.

They're delicious!

3) The Cookie Shop

They keep it simple: no uneeded decorations or coloring.

They package their cookies so your fingers don't get gooey.

4) Eatzi's

Absolutely amazing consistency.

Thin and chewy.

5) Neiman Marcus

Yes, they do make cookies!

You can find them online, or go in to try them out.

Source: Dallasite101