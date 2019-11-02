Here Are The 5 Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Dallas

See (or taste) if you agree.

November 2, 2019
JT
JT
Our pals at Dallasites101 had one of the hardest assignments we've ever seen (WHATEVER!): they had to track down the 5 Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Dallas.

From the top to the bottom, here's what they found out (see, and taste, if you agree!):

1) JD's Chippery

  • Made from scratch
  • Cosmopolitan and Food and Wine (both national publications) have sung their praises.
  • They ship cookies all around the country.

2) Tiff Treats

  • They deliver their cookies warm.
  • They're delicious!

3) The Cookie Shop

  • They keep it simple: no uneeded decorations or coloring.
  • They package their cookies so your fingers don't get gooey.

4) Eatzi's

  • Absolutely amazing consistency.
  • Thin and chewy.

5) Neiman Marcus

  • Yes, they do make cookies!
  • You can find them online, or go in to try them out.

Source: Dallasite101

