Here Are The 5 Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Dallas
See (or taste) if you agree.
November 2, 2019
Our pals at Dallasites101 had one of the hardest assignments we've ever seen (WHATEVER!): they had to track down the 5 Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Dallas.
From the top to the bottom, here's what they found out (see, and taste, if you agree!):
1) JD's Chippery
- Made from scratch
- Cosmopolitan and Food and Wine (both national publications) have sung their praises.
- They ship cookies all around the country.
2) Tiff Treats
- They deliver their cookies warm.
- They're delicious!
3) The Cookie Shop
- They keep it simple: no uneeded decorations or coloring.
- They package their cookies so your fingers don't get gooey.
4) Eatzi's
- Absolutely amazing consistency.
- Thin and chewy.
5) Neiman Marcus
- Yes, they do make cookies!
- You can find them online, or go in to try them out.
Source: Dallasite101